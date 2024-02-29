Implats to cut capex as it expects lower metal prices to persist
Implats is targeting more than R10bn in savings over the next five years
29 February 2024 - 12:33
Platinum group metal (PGM) producer Impala Platinum (Implats) has earmarked several projects for deferral because of “capital and cost interventions” in response to low metals prices and a significant drop in earnings for the six months to end-December.
“While fundamental demand for our primary products remains robust, the persistence of lower PGM prices requires a robust strategic response to ensure the long-term sustainability of the group...
