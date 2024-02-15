‘Major milestone’ as South32 signs off on $2.16bn zinc mine
Group shapes up for low-carbon future, with the Taylor deposit in Arizona expected to add 8% to volumes
15 February 2024 - 15:39
The South32 board has given the green light for the development of a new zinc mine at its Hermosa project in Arizona, the US.
The board approved capital expenditure of $2.16bn to develop the Taylor zinc-lead-silver deposit, which is expected to reach first production in the second half of its 2027 financial year and deliver nameplate production in 2030...
