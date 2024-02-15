Challenges in nickel industry weigh on BHP’s results

Australia-based global mining giant BHP says it will recognise certain exceptional items in its upcoming half-year results to end-December.
The items identified relate to an impairment charge of Western Australia operations, which includes the Nickel West operations and the West Musgrave project. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.