WATCH: Pan African Resources gets a healthy kick out of gold price

Business Day TV speaks to the gold mining company’s CEO, Cobus Loots

14 February 2024 - 20:13
Picture: 123RF/serezniy
Pan African Resources reported a 46% growth in interim earnings, thanks to a strong rally in the gold price. CEO Cobus Loots joins Business Day TV to discuss the mining company’s financial statements for the six months to end-December.

