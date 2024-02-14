DRDGold’s half-year profit jumps 10% despite drop in output
During reporting period, DRDGold incurred high production costs that included a high electricity and diesel bill, as well machine hire costs
14 February 2024 - 10:23
Gold producer DRDGold reported a 10% rise in half-year profit despite a slight decrease in output, which was a result of a delay in the commissioning of four new sites to replace high-volume sites, which had reached the end of their life cycles.
Its headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in SA that strips out exceptional items, rose to 68.4c in the six months ended December from 62.3c in the same period a year earlier, boosted mainly by higher gold price...
