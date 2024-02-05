Delays at Transnet have weighed on miners, particularly manganese mining, as exports for the metal declined on the back of logistics issues. Business Day TV discussed the moves playing out in that space with senior associate at Allen & Overgy Busisiwe Nhlapho.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Logistics issues hit SA manganese miners
Business Day TV talks to senior associate at Allen & Overgy Busisiwe Nhlapho
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.