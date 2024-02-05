Companies / Mining

WATCH: Logistics issues hit SA manganese miners

Business Day TV talks to senior associate at Allen & Overgy Busisiwe Nhlapho

05 February 2024 - 20:40
Transnet freight locomotives. Picture: FREIGHT NEWS
Delays at Transnet have weighed on miners, particularly manganese mining, as exports for the metal declined on the back of logistics issues. Business Day TV discussed the moves playing out in that space with senior associate at Allen & Overgy Busisiwe Nhlapho.

