Pan Africa expects earnings bump
The gold producer recorded an almost 24% rise in revenue to $193.9m as prices and volumes sold rose
02 February 2024 - 17:32
Mid-tier miner Pan African Resources says it expects headline earnings per share to end-December to rise 41%-51%.
In terms of JSE listing requirements, companies must notify the market as soon as they know earnings will be 20% lower or higher than the previous corresponding period. ..
