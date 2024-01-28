BHP to review court decision on 2015 dam disaster in Brazil
BHP and Vale ordered to pay at least $9.7bn after 19 deaths and extensive environmental damage
28 January 2024 - 20:00
Australia-based global mining giant BHP will review a Brazilian court ruling ordering it it and the Vale group to pay at least $9.7bn in damages for a disaster at a mine waste dam in 2015.
BHP and iron-ore producer Vale had a 50/50 stake in Samarco, which operated Fundão tailings dam that burst in 2015, killing 19 people and causing extensive environmental damage in the South American country...
