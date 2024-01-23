Orion achieves ‘important milestone’ at Okiep Copper Project
Orion wants to see the Okiep Copper Project become its second base-metal production hub in the Northern Cape
23 January 2024 - 11:46
Copper developer Orion Minerals has reached an agreement to access and acquire the surface rights for about 12,000ha of farmland owned by Mora Please in the Northern Cape.
The surface area covers important sites for its Okiep Copper Project, including 5,700ha covering the New Okiep Mining Project area...
