Amplats ducks responsibility in Thabi Leoka doctorate scandal

Mining house Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has not taken responsibility for lapses in its governance structures that did not pick up anomalies in Thabi Leoka’s CV before appointing her to its board in 2020.
This is as Leoka resigned as a board member to attend to her health and allegations of fake qualifications, the company said on Monday.
“On her request, Thabi Leoka has resigned from her position as a nonexecutive director of the company and consequently the board committees she serves on, with immediate effect, in order to attend to her health and the questions she has been facing in relation to her academic qualifications,” the company said in a statement, without owning up to its own processes that did not pick up discrepancies on her CV.
Business Day a week ago reported that Leoka, who also serves on the presidential economic advisory council, does not hold a PhD in economics from the London School Economics (LSE) as she claims. The LSE has confirmed that Leoka was not awarded a PhD in economics by the university.
Amplats has not responded to questions about how it could have missed this untruth in Leoka’s CV, and whether it verified her qualifications before appointing her to its board.
The company, worth about R216bn on the JSE, listed a PhD as among Leoka’s qualifications on its website.
Amplats’ silence is in stark contrast with the attitude adopted by private healthcare group Netcare, which last week admitted having turned a blind eye to a verification report it commissioned before appointing Leoka as a nonexecutive director in 2021. The report indicated her highest qualification was a master’s degree.
“As is standard practice within Netcare, a background check was conducted. A report by an external specialist integrity assessment firm commissioned by Netcare and received in November 2021 listed Ms Leoka’s highest qualification as an MA and MSc,” said Charles Vikisi, general counsel and group secretary of Netcare.
“In hindsight, we recognise that we should have proactively inquired why the PhD qualification, as stated on her curriculum vitae, was not reflected in the report. Regrettably, this diligence was not exercised,” Vikisi said.
“Given the recent disclosures around the integrity of Ms Leoka’s academic qualifications, it is apparent that Netcare could have and should have done more to verify the accuracy of her CV, particularly as it pertained to her PhD.”
Leoka is still a nonexecutive director at MTN SA.
The scandal has damaged the reputation and trust of the companies involved, as well as the image of corporate SA, which is still reeling from the demise of Steinhoff, which destroyed billions of rand in shareholder equity, and the collapse of Tongaat Hulett into the arms of business rescue practitioners.
Amplats ducks responsibility in Thabi Leoka doctorate scandal
Miner has not owned up to its own processes that did not pick up anomalies on Leoka’s CV
Mining house Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has not taken responsibility for lapses in its governance structures that did not pick up anomalies in Thabi Leoka’s CV before appointing her to its board in 2020.
This is as Leoka resigned as a board member to attend to her health and allegations of fake qualifications, the company said on Monday.
“On her request, Thabi Leoka has resigned from her position as a nonexecutive director of the company and consequently the board committees she serves on, with immediate effect, in order to attend to her health and the questions she has been facing in relation to her academic qualifications,” the company said in a statement, without owning up to its own processes that did not pick up discrepancies on her CV.
Business Day a week ago reported that Leoka, who also serves on the presidential economic advisory council, does not hold a PhD in economics from the London School Economics (LSE) as she claims. The LSE has confirmed that Leoka was not awarded a PhD in economics by the university.
Amplats has not responded to questions about how it could have missed this untruth in Leoka’s CV, and whether it verified her qualifications before appointing her to its board.
The company, worth about R216bn on the JSE, listed a PhD as among Leoka’s qualifications on its website.
Amplats’ silence is in stark contrast with the attitude adopted by private healthcare group Netcare, which last week admitted having turned a blind eye to a verification report it commissioned before appointing Leoka as a nonexecutive director in 2021. The report indicated her highest qualification was a master’s degree.
“As is standard practice within Netcare, a background check was conducted. A report by an external specialist integrity assessment firm commissioned by Netcare and received in November 2021 listed Ms Leoka’s highest qualification as an MA and MSc,” said Charles Vikisi, general counsel and group secretary of Netcare.
“In hindsight, we recognise that we should have proactively inquired why the PhD qualification, as stated on her curriculum vitae, was not reflected in the report. Regrettably, this diligence was not exercised,” Vikisi said.
“Given the recent disclosures around the integrity of Ms Leoka’s academic qualifications, it is apparent that Netcare could have and should have done more to verify the accuracy of her CV, particularly as it pertained to her PhD.”
Leoka is still a nonexecutive director at MTN SA.
The scandal has damaged the reputation and trust of the companies involved, as well as the image of corporate SA, which is still reeling from the demise of Steinhoff, which destroyed billions of rand in shareholder equity, and the collapse of Tongaat Hulett into the arms of business rescue practitioners.
khumalok@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
WATCH: Mystery of former Remgro director Thabi Leoka’s PhD
WATCH: Directors’ qualifications: importance of due diligence before appointment
Fallout from PhDgate deepens
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.