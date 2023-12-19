Mega merger will create the world’s third-biggest lithium producer

The company logo for lithium producer Livent is displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during the company's IPO in New York on October 11 2018. File Picture: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Sydney — Investors in Australian lithium producer Allkem voted on Tuesday to accept a $10.6bn merger offer from US giant Livent that would create one of the world’s biggest lithium companies.
Allkem said in a regulatory filing that 72% of shareholders who voted on the deal were in favour of the transaction, with nearly 90% of the total number of votes cast for the deal to proceed.
Livent last week said it had received all regulatory approvals for the deal, which will create a company called Arcadium Lithium. Its shareholders will vote later on Tuesday.
Arcadium Lithium will have a sprawling footprint across the major producing regions of Australia, Argentina and Canada, and will operate across the supply chain from mining to delivering finished chemicals to battery makers.
The mega deal is set to be one of the first to be completed among a wave of deal making activity that has crescendoed as lithium prices tanked in 2023, with companies overlooking slower-than-expected electric vehicle uptake to bank on long-term demand.
“It has been a tough year for the lithium industry,” Allkem chair Peter Coleman said at the shareholder meeting.
In Australia, Chile’s SQM and Australia’s richest person, Gina Rinehart, on Tuesday sweetened to A$1.7bn ($1.14bn) a bid for lithium developer Azure Minerals.
Under the Allkem-Livent deal, Allkem shareholders will get one share in Arcadium Lithium for each of their shares, and they will ultimately own 56% of the new firm. Livent shareholders will get 2.406 shares in the new firm for each existing share and Livent CEO Paul Graves will take the top job.
The new company will be the world’s third-biggest producer of the key metal used in batteries for electric vehicles, behind US-based Albemarle and SQM.
The transaction was recommended by independent experts in a report compiled by financial adviser Kroll. Major proxy advisory firms also recommended investors vote in favour of the deal. Graves told Reuters in November the new company would be keen to expand its existing asset base in Western Australia’s world-class lithium districts.
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.