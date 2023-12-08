Anglo American share price tumbles after it announces $1.8bn in spending cuts
Overall production expected to fall by 4% next year
08 December 2023 - 19:49
Shares in global miner Anglo American fell the most since 2009 on Friday after it said it aims to cut capital expenditure by $1.8bn by 2026, as it grapples with a fall in demand for most of the metals it mines and a write-down for its British fertiliser project.
Anglo joined peers including Rio Tinto, Teck Resources and Glencore in reporting lower profit and returns in the first half of the year, as lacklustre economic growth hit commodity prices...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.