Bakubung Platinum Mine to cut nearly 600 jobs
Wesizwe Platinum, which owns Bakubung, will enter into negotiations with organised labour about restructuring the mine
27 November 2023 - 13:34
The jobs bloodbath in the mining industry, particularly the platinum sector, is intensifying with Bakubung Platinum Mine the latest mining house to announce that nearly 600 jobs are on the line — almost wiping out its 761 staff complement.
Wesizwe Platinum, which owns Bakubung, said on Monday it will enter into negotiations with organised labour about restructuring the mine...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.