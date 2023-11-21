Sibanye crashes after announcing $500m convertible bond issue
Proceeds will finance the recent acquisition of US-based metals recycler Reldan and provide working capital
21 November 2023 - 12:05
Sibanye-Stillwater’s market value slumped more than 20% in morning trade on Tuesday after the mining company said it will issue $500m in convertible bonds to fund its recent acquisition of US-based metals recycler Reldan and provide working capital.
At 11.30am the shares were down just over 23% at R18.30, the lowest since September 2019 and the most since Sibanye listed on the JSE 10 years ago after unbundling from Gold Fields...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.