Corporate tussles
Fight rages for control of Nkwe Platinum
19 November 2023 - 18:02
The battle for control of large mineral deposits in northeast SA between Chinese-owned Nkwe Platinum and its long-time empowerment partner, Genorah Resources, is not showing any signs of relenting, with each party sticking to its guns.
The deposits at play are said to be in the region of 23-million ounces of platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.