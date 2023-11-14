Unions’ turf war ends at Gold One
After battle with Amcu, NUM ends closed-shop agreement at East Rand mine to ‘safeguard jobs’ and ‘save lives of innocent workers’
14 November 2023 - 23:04
Gold One is set to resume production on Wednesday after a labour turf battle hampered operations for nearly a month at its East Rand mine.
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has agreed to ending its closed-shop agreement at the Gold One mine, confirming late on Tuesday that it took the decision to “safeguard jobs” and “save the lives of innocent workers”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.