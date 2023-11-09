Sibanye-Stillwater set to buy US metals recycler
The miner wants to expand and improve its recycling
09 November 2023 - 14:00
Sibanye-Stillwater, one of the world’s biggest precious metals miners, is expanding its move into the so-called circular economy after announcing that it will buy US-based metals recycler Reldan.
The company, valued at about R65.9bn on the JSE, said on Thursday that the enterprise value of the deal was $211.5m (R3.9bn), which includes $155.4m in cash, and is expected to be wrapped in the quarter of the 2024 financial year, subject to regulatory approval...
