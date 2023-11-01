Anglo’s new finance director John Heasley to start in December
01 November 2023 - 18:23
Anglo American announced on Wednesday that its newly appointed finance chief and executive director John Heasley will begin his duties on December 1, replacing Stephen Pearce who is retiring after holding the position for six years.
News of Heasley’s appointment was first announced in late July without the effective date. Before joining Anglo, Heasley worked for UK FTSE 100-listed global engineering company Weir, where he rose through the ranks to become its finance director in 2016...
