Mantengu Mining nets R500m equity injection
Equity facility with global financial heavyweight GEM Global Yield Fund beefs up balance sheet before imminent expansion
29 October 2023 - 19:22
Mantengu Mining has bagged a R500m equity facility with global financial heavyweight GEM Global Yield Fund (GEM), beefing up its balance sheet before its imminent expansion.
The newly relisted mining investment company aims to stage a turnaround after its 2016 suspension from the JSE for late submission of its annual financial statements and is looking to ramp up its portfolio by securing access to limber equity and debt...
