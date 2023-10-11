Jubilee Metals faces profit dip despite rising output
Despite climbing production and total revenue, the firm faces a profit slump due to falling PGM prices and external challenges
11 October 2023 - 09:31
Metals processing company Jubilee Metals reported a decline in annual profit, despite improving its output and total revenue as lower PGM prices dwindled.
The company, valued at about R4.6bn on the JSE, said on Wednesday in its results for the year to end-June that the total platinum group metals (PGMs) ounces produced improved 2% to 42,433, chrome output 4.3% to 1.3-million tonnes and copper 20.2% to 2,728 tonnes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.