Gold Fields announces Mike Fraser as its new CEO

Interim CEO Martin Preece has been at the helm for close to a year

09 October 2023 - 12:05
UPDATED 09 October 2023 - 12:52
Gold Fields’ South Deep mine near Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED
Gold Fields, one of the largest gold miners in the world, has announced the name of its new CEO, who will take charge at the start of 2024 after almost a year of searching.

The company, valued at about R201.7bn on the JSE, said on Monday that South African Mike Fraser would succeed interim CEO Martin Preece at the start of January, and that Fraser would be based in Johannesburg.

“We are delighted to have a seasoned executive of Mike’s talent join Gold Fields as the CEO,” Gold Fields chair Yunus Suleman said.

“He brings a rich and unique mix of global operational and corporate experience and his track record of collaboration in delivering superior results in productivity, safety and culture ideally place him to lead our management team in taking our business forward,” he added.

Fraser is currently the CEO of Chaarat Gold, which is listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in London and before that was the COO of South32’s aluminium, nickel, SA manganese and energy coal businesses.

Fraser, who became the CEO of Chaarat Gold in January 2022, obtained a BCom and an MBA from Unisa.

“It is indeed a great honour to join one of the world’s top gold mining companies, particularly one that has set the pace in so many areas, including operational performance, value creation and positive impact for its stakeholders,” he said.

Preece took over at the start of 2023 and will remain part of Gold Fields’ executive team.

In September, the miner, which has operations in SA, Peru, Chile, Australia, Canada and Ghana, reported a decline in its interim profit of more than a tenth following lower sales and production.

In the six months to end-June, profit was down 11.1% year on year to $474.6m, while gold production decreased 3.9% to 1.154-million ounces .

Lower gold volumes sold and higher operating costs more than offset the higher gold price, which hovered near record highs in March at just above $2,000 before cooling off.

gousn@businesslive.co.za

Gold Fields takes top spot as JSE's biggest mine

Bourse's market cap down 21% thanks partly to coal and PGM companies
Business
1 day ago

WATCH: Technical analysis on Afrimat, Gold Fields and more

Business Day TV talks to Loyiso Mpeta from Unum Capital
Markets
6 days ago

Gold Fields cuts 2023 and 2024 production guidance due to Chile project

The Salares Norte project is 97% complete
Companies
3 weeks ago

EDITORIAL: Gold Fields’ welcome workplace report a must-read for all corporates

The findings raise vital questions for an industry that has been hierarchical and male-dominated
Opinion
1 month ago

Gold Fields boss ‘deeply concerned’ over racism and bullying at mines

The gold producer's workplace culture study reveals half of the workers across its global operations have experienced bullying, sexual harassment or ...
National
1 month ago

