New cadastral system will not solve exploration problems, say mining leaders
Miners call for administrative and regulatory certainty and faster processing of applications
05 October 2023 - 05:00
The SA mining sector’s contribution to GDP has fallen from 10% in 1993 to about 4.4% in 2022, the lowest it has been during this 30-year period.
The sector has also experienced a negative average annual year-on-year growth rate over the past two decades registering growth of minus 0.4%. This has “obliterated economic progress and deepened the plight of the most vulnerable”, said Themba Mkhwanazi, the regional director for Anglo American in Africa and Australia...
