Financiers up in arms after court ruling on Ndalamo’s bid for Arnot coal mine
South Gauteng High Court finds post-commencement financiers aren’t entitled to vote on business rescue plans
04 October 2023 - 17:24
The high court has ruled that Ndalamo Resources is the preferred bidder for the embattled Arnot OpCo coal mine in a judgment that could have far-reaching repercussions for post-commencement financiers.
JSE-listed junior miner Salungano and its wholly-owned subsidiary Wescoal Mining, which owns Arnot OpCo, approached the South Gauteng High Court on an urgent basis to confirm the validity of a business rescue plan agreed at a meeting at the end of July where Ndalamo was selected as the preferred bidder for Arnot OpCo...
