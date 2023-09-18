Public interest concerns block Thungela’s 125-million tonne coal mine
The coal major’s proposed mine fails to meet environmental, social and economic impact standards
18 September 2023 - 16:58
Thungela Resources will have to jump numerous hurdles if it is to mine its coal-rich asset on the border of Gauteng and Mpumalanga after its water use license (WUL) was rejected in the interest of protecting farming activities and water resources in the area.
The JSE-listed coal major which was spun off from Anglo American has mining rights to an area with about 3,400 hectares. The open-cast area Thungela wants to mine is about 900 hectares...
