Impala Platinum’s annual performance has taken a knock. During the period, the miner had to contend with higher costs, lower metal prices and writedowns, all of which contributed to a 43% drop in headline earnings per share. Business Day TV discussed the performance with CEO Nico Muller.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Behind Impala Platinum’s drop in profit
Business Day TV talks to Implats CEO Nico Muller
Impala Platinum’s annual performance has taken a knock. During the period, the miner had to contend with higher costs, lower metal prices and writedowns, all of which contributed to a 43% drop in headline earnings per share. Business Day TV discussed the performance with CEO Nico Muller.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.