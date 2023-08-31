Companies / Mining

WATCH: Behind Impala Platinum’s drop in profit

Business Day TV talks to Implats CEO Nico Muller

31 August 2023 - 19:31
Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER
Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

Impala Platinum’s annual performance has taken a knock. During the period, the miner had to contend with higher costs, lower metal prices and writedowns, all of which contributed to a 43% drop in headline earnings per share. Business Day TV discussed the performance with CEO Nico Muller.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

