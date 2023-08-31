Implats’ profit takes hit from drop in PGM prices

Impala Platinum (Implats) saw its profit for the year to end-June 2023 plunge by almost half due to the pullback in dollar and rand prices for metals, lower sales and continued higher levels of inflation, which pushed up production costs.
The combination of lower revenue and higher cost of sales reduced gross profit by 46% to R22bn.
On Thursday, the miner declared a final dividend of R1.65 per share, which brings the total dividend payout for the year to R5.85 per share — down by about 170% compared with the previous year’s payout of R15.75.
Domestic and regional challenges, including disruptions in power supply to its operations in SA and Zimbabwe, “compounded the effects of softening dollar PGM pricing, rand depreciation and persistent inflation in the period under review,” said CEO Nico Muller at the release in their annual results.
Dollar revenue per ounce for the platinum group metals (PGMs) produced by Implats decreased 18%, mostly due to lower rhodium and palladium prices, which were down 29% and 20% respectively, compared to the previous year.
The sharp decrease in dollar prices was partially offset by a 13% weaker rand exchange rate, which meant revenue per 6E ounce was down 4% in rand terms, Implats said.
Meanwhile the group’s unit costs for PGMs rose 14%.
The impact of a 4% decrease in refined PGMs production, coupled with a 6% decrease in sales volumes resulted in ebitda (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) for the year decreasing by about 32% to R36bn. Headline earnings per share (HEPS) — an alternative profit measure — was down 43% to R2.21 per share.
According to Muller, the recent material decline in PGM pricing has “heralded a period of rapid margin compression across the sector”.
The destocking of metal by industrial and auto end users and the flow of discounted metal from Russia negatively affected market liquidity and pricing.
But he added that the pricing decline was taking place in the context of a robust medium-term outlook for its primary products.
The year’s highlight, said Muller, was the successful completion of its acquisition of RBPlat.
“[We are] now implementing plans to integrate and optimise the asset to ensure maximum value from this important acquisition. Our near-term focus at RBPlat is to provide technical support, guidance and oversight to optimise costs, improve metallurgical performance, complete the Styldrift [mine] ramp-up, and plan and implement the medium- and longer-term initiatives to realise the synergies provided by the acquisition,” he said.
Implats’ profit takes hit from drop in PGM prices
With a 46% drop in gross profit, the mining giant faces a tough year but finds solace in its successful RBPlat acquisition
Impala Platinum (Implats) saw its profit for the year to end-June 2023 plunge by almost half due to the pullback in dollar and rand prices for metals, lower sales and continued higher levels of inflation, which pushed up production costs.
The combination of lower revenue and higher cost of sales reduced gross profit by 46% to R22bn.
On Thursday, the miner declared a final dividend of R1.65 per share, which brings the total dividend payout for the year to R5.85 per share — down by about 170% compared with the previous year’s payout of R15.75.
Domestic and regional challenges, including disruptions in power supply to its operations in SA and Zimbabwe, “compounded the effects of softening dollar PGM pricing, rand depreciation and persistent inflation in the period under review,” said CEO Nico Muller at the release in their annual results.
Dollar revenue per ounce for the platinum group metals (PGMs) produced by Implats decreased 18%, mostly due to lower rhodium and palladium prices, which were down 29% and 20% respectively, compared to the previous year.
The sharp decrease in dollar prices was partially offset by a 13% weaker rand exchange rate, which meant revenue per 6E ounce was down 4% in rand terms, Implats said.
Meanwhile the group’s unit costs for PGMs rose 14%.
The impact of a 4% decrease in refined PGMs production, coupled with a 6% decrease in sales volumes resulted in ebitda (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) for the year decreasing by about 32% to R36bn. Headline earnings per share (HEPS) — an alternative profit measure — was down 43% to R2.21 per share.
According to Muller, the recent material decline in PGM pricing has “heralded a period of rapid margin compression across the sector”.
The destocking of metal by industrial and auto end users and the flow of discounted metal from Russia negatively affected market liquidity and pricing.
But he added that the pricing decline was taking place in the context of a robust medium-term outlook for its primary products.
The year’s highlight, said Muller, was the successful completion of its acquisition of RBPlat.
“[We are] now implementing plans to integrate and optimise the asset to ensure maximum value from this important acquisition. Our near-term focus at RBPlat is to provide technical support, guidance and oversight to optimise costs, improve metallurgical performance, complete the Styldrift [mine] ramp-up, and plan and implement the medium- and longer-term initiatives to realise the synergies provided by the acquisition,” he said.
erasmusd@businesslive.co.za
Northam Platinum sells its entire minority stake in Implats for R3.1bn
RBPlat CEO bows out as mid-tier PGM player opens the next chapter under Implats
Implats forecasts earnings dip as rand weakens
Lower prices and power cuts hit Implats earnings
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.