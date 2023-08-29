Master Drilling CEO Danie Pretorius. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Master Drilling says it's had an excellent start to its 2023 financial year. The rock boring and drilling specialist has delivered a 12% jump in revenue for the six months to end June and an 8% rise in profit. Business Day TV drilled into the performance with the group's CFO, André van Deventer.
WATCH: Master Drilling says it has had 'excellent start' to 2023
Business Day TV spoke to the group’s CFO, André van Deventer
