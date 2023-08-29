Companies / Mining

WATCH: Master Drilling says it has had ‘excellent start’ to 2023

Business Day TV spoke to the group’s CFO, André van Deventer

29 August 2023 - 15:59
Master Drilling CEO Danie Pretorius. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Master Drilling CEO Danie Pretorius. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Master Drilling says it's had an excellent start to its 2023 financial year. The rock boring and drilling specialist has delivered a 12% jump in revenue for the six months to end June and an 8% rise in profit. Business Day TV drilled into the performance with the group's CFO, André van Deventer.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.