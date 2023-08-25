Northam declares maiden dividend despite profit fall
Platinum group metals producer announces a R1bn share buyback
25 August 2023 - 08:20
Northam Platinum declared a maiden dividend despite its annual profit falling almost three-quarters as the platinum group metals (PGMs) producer sold off its stake in coveted Impala Platinum (Implats) to competitor Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat).
The company, valued at about R50.8bn on the JSE, announced that shareholders will receive 600c per share, amounting to a R2.4bn payout, and added that it will embark on a share buyback programme of up to R1bn...
