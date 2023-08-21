Thungela slashes dividend as interim profit dives R6.6bn
A drop in coal prices and local rail problems hurt the miner
21 August 2023 - 08:50
Thungela Resources, the coal miner spun off from Anglo American, reported a R6.6bn plunge in profit despite greater sales volumes as the price of thermal coal dropped.
The company, valued at about R18.4bn on the JSE, reported a profit of R3bn in its results for the six months to end-June, a big fall from the R9.6bn the same time last year...
