WATCH: Exxaro Resources posts 32% drop in interim profit

Lower thermal coal prices, logistics challenges and lower Eskom offtake weighed on Exxaro’s interim performance. The miner posted a 15% drop in revenue which contributed to a 32% plunge in profit. Business Day TV spoke to group CEO Nombasa Tsengwa for more insight on Exxaro’s results.
