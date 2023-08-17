Companies / Mining

WATCH: Exxaro Resources posts 32% drop in interim profit

Business Day TV speaks to Exxaro CEO Nombasa Tsengwa

17 August 2023 - 20:24
Exxaro Resources CEO Nombasa Tsengwa. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lower thermal coal prices, logistics challenges and lower Eskom offtake weighed on Exxaro’s interim performance. The miner posted a 15% drop in revenue which  contributed to a 32% plunge in profit. Business Day TV spoke to group CEO Nombasa Tsengwa for more insight on Exxaro’s results.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

