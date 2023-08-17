DRDGold expects earnings jump despite decrease in sales
At its Ergo Mining tailings retreatment operation, work was disrupted by load-shedding, resulting in a 5% decrease in gold sold
17 August 2023 - 14:45
A 16% increase in the rand gold price was enough to offset lower sales and push JSE-listed DRDGold’s earnings up almost 20%.
In a trading statement published on Thursday, the company said it expected earnings per share to increase 9%-19%...
