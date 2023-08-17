Arnot’s business rescue faces legal challenge
Ndalamo will have to wait a little longer to get its hands on the mine as subcontractors head to court
17 August 2023 - 19:12
Mid-tier coal producer Ndalamo Resources is the front-runner to acquire the embattled Arnot OpCo coal mine after the majority of the latter’s creditors gave its R435m bid the thumbs up.
Ndalamo, established in 2013, is looking to add Arnot OpCo, which has a multiyear contract to supply Eskom with coal, to its growing portfolio of fossil fuels that are strategically located near the state-owned coal-fired power station in Mpumalanga...
