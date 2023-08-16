WATCH: Coal miners under fire over occupational diseases

A miner works underground at a Johannesburg mine. File photo: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Richard Spoor Attorneys is launching a class action lawsuit on behalf of coal mineworkers, as a number of them suffer from coal mine dust lung and associated diseases. South32, BHP and Seriti Power are the targets of the action, but the same is about to follow for Exxaro, Glencore and Anglo Coal. Business Day TV spoke to Richard Spoor, human rights attorney at Richard Spoor Attorneys for more detail on the case.
