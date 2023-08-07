Pan African Resources delivers on lowered annual gold production guidance
Increased production is expected in the next year due to continuous operations at the Barberton underground mines, CEO Cobus Loots says
07 August 2023 - 08:54
Mid-tier gold miner Pan African Resources has achieved its lowered annual gold production guidance, which triggered its biggest single day share price decline when the revised numbers were announced in May.
The company, valued at about R7.2bn on the JSE, said on Monday that it produced 175,209 ounces (oz) of gold in its 2023 year to end-June at a forecasted total costs, also known as all-in sustaining costs, of $1,325-$1,350 (R24,482-R24,944) per ounce...
