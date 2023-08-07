Lower prices and power cuts hit Implats earnings
PGM producer expects its annual headline earnings to drop at least 20%
07 August 2023 - 18:43
Impala Platinum (Implats) expects headline earnings to drop at least 20% in the 12 months to end-June after a drop in platinum group metal (PGM) prices. The electricity supply crunch hit production and refined volumes.
Power supply disruption cost Implats an estimated 36,000oz in lost production at its managed operations in SA and Zimbabwe as well as in joint ventures. ..
