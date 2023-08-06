Mining houses face off in court over lucrative tailings

Junior miners Mpilo and Zen Holdings and Centurion Mining are at loggerheads over tailings said to be worth almost R440m, with the dispute set to be resolved in court.
The dispute over the mine dumps, known as tailings, began early this year after Mpilo was granted a mining permit, giving it the right to mine for gold on the property...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.