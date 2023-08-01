Pan African Resources secures R1.3bn funding for Mintails project
The Mintails project has also received environmental authorisation from the department of mineral resources and energy
01 August 2023 - 09:36
Mid-tier gold miner Pan African Resources has secured R1.3bn in from Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) and Nedbank, which forms part of the R2.5bn funding package for construction of the Mintails project.
This will enable the company, valued at about R7.4bn on the JSE, to start full-scale construction on its Mogale tailings retreatment plant...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.