Pan American to sell stake in Argentinian copper project to Glencore
The $475m purchase will give the Swiss commodities giant complete ownership of the project
31 July 2023 - 19:27
Pan American Silver Corporation said on Monday it will sell a 56% stake in a copper project in Argentina for $475m to Swiss commodities giant Glencore as part of its plan to hive off certain noncore assets.
The purchase of the stake in Minera Agua Rica Alumbrera (Mara) will give Glencore complete ownership of the project. Glencore had acquired its initial 18.75% stake in the project from Newmont...
