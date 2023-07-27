Anglo American slashes dividend as net profit more than halves
The diversified mining giant suffered from fewer sales and lower prices
27 July 2023 - 10:30
Diversified mining giant Anglo American has cut its interim dividend by more than half after reporting a plunge in net profit following weaker prices for its products and greater input cost inflation.
The company, valued about R752bn on the JSE, said in its results for the six months to end-June that its net profit was down by more than $2.8bn (R50.5bn) year on year to $1.9bn, while its dividend was slashed by 56% to 55 US cents, amounting to a payout of $700m...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.