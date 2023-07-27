Amplats appoints finance director Craig Miller as new CEO
Current CEO Natascha Viljoen announced in February that she would become the COO of US-based mining company Newmont Corporation
27 July 2023 - 09:00
Precious metals group Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has appointed current finance director Craig Miller as its new CEO, after current CEO Natascha Viljoen announced earlier in 2023 she will be moving to US-based mining company Newmont Corporation.
Miller will take charge of the company, valued at about R237.5bn on the JSE, from October 1. He has been finance director since 2019, and has more than 23 years experience in mining, working in SA, Brazil and the UK...
