Kumba interim profit falls by R2.5bn

SA’s largest iron producer Kumba Iron Ore saw its interim profit decline by nearly R2.5bn after lower market prices and a decline in revenue, in part because of logistical constraints such as rail issues at Transnet.
This led to the company, valued at about R141.4bn on the JSE, cutting its dividend in its results for the six months to end-June by just over one-fifth year on year to R22.60, amounting to payout of R7.3bn...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now