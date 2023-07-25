Cable theft scourge costs Kumba R6bn in six months
Anglo unit loses R1bn a month as Saldanha iron ore line targeted
25 July 2023 - 08:14
UPDATED 25 July 2023 - 22:30
The scourge of copper cable theft associated with the coal rail line has spread to the iron ore export line, adding to the logistics woes of the mining industry that has caused Kumba Iron Ore to bleed R1bn monthly in the first six months of the year.
Kumba, SA’s largest producer and exporter of iron ore, said on Tuesday it lost about R6bn in earnings during the first six months of the year, translating to losses for the fiscus...
