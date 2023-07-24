Companies / Mining

WATCH: Lower metal prices weigh on Anglo American Platinum

Business Day TV talks to Amplats CEO Natascha Viljoen

24 July 2023 - 21:19
Anglo American Platinum CEO Natascha Viljoen. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has had a tough six months. The miner had to contend with lower metal prices and downbeat production. This hit profits, with headline earnings per share declining 71%, which resulted in the group slashing its dividend by 85% to R12. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with Amplats CEO Natascha Viljoen.

