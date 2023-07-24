WATCH: Lower metal prices weigh on Anglo American Platinum
Business Day TV talks to Amplats CEO Natascha Viljoen
24 July 2023 - 21:19
Anglo American Platinum CEO Natascha Viljoen. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has had a tough six months. The miner had to contend with lower metal prices and downbeat production. This hit profits, with headline earnings per share declining 71%, which resulted in the group slashing its dividend by 85% to R12. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with Amplats CEO Natascha Viljoen.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Lower metal prices weigh on Anglo American Platinum
Business Day TV talks to Amplats CEO Natascha Viljoen
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has had a tough six months. The miner had to contend with lower metal prices and downbeat production. This hit profits, with headline earnings per share declining 71%, which resulted in the group slashing its dividend by 85% to R12. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with Amplats CEO Natascha Viljoen.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.