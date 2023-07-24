Amplats slashes dividend as interim profit falls almost R19bn
The platinum metals group cut its interim payout by more than four-fifths after earnings plunged
24 July 2023 - 09:15
The interim profit of Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) plunged almost R19bn as total PGM production fell and metal prices declined, leading to the platinum metals group slashing its half-year dividend by more than four-fifths.
Valued at about R239.2bn on the JSE, the world’s largest primary producer of platinum said in its results for the six months to end-June that net profit fell 70.4% year on year to R7.9bn and headline earnings per share by a similar margin to R29.84...
