Northam set for R9bn payday as it accepts Implats takeover of RBPlat
Implats will acquire Northam’s stake in RBPlat of more than one-third
Platinum group metals (PGMs) producer Northam Platinum has accepted the offer by platinum miner Impala Platinum (Implats) to take control off the sought-after mid-tier miner Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat), which will result in Northam giving up its interest of just more than a third in RBPlat for about R9bn.
This comes after Northam and Implats slugged it out as they vied for control of RBPlat before Northam threw in the towel in April (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/mining/2023-04-05-northam-platinum-pulls-the-plug-on-pursuit-of-rbplat/), citing the fall in PGM basket prices since it made its R17bn cash offer in December...
