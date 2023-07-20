Kumba defers R2bn in capex due to Transnet woes
Anglo unit also cuts iron ore output forecasts by 1-million tonnes after vandalism of state-owned rail operators’ infrastructure
20 July 2023 - 12:35
SA’s largest iron producer, Kumba Iron Ore, has cautioned investors that 2023 sales of iron ore are likely to be 1-million tonnes less than initially expected due to inefficiencies at Transnet, and has deferred R2bn of capital expenditure as a result.
The group, valued at R143bn on the JSE, on Thursday said it continues to labour under a restrictive rail system...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now