Kumba capex worth R2bn goes off the rails over Transnet woes
Anglo unit also cuts iron ore output forecasts by 1-million tonnes after vandalism of state-owned rail operator’s infrastructure
20 July 2023 - 12:35
UPDATED 20 July 2023 - 23:00
SA’s largest iron producer, Kumba Iron Ore, has warned investors that 2023 sales of iron ore are likely to be 1-million tonnes less than expected due to inefficiencies at Transnet, and has deferred R2bn of capital expenditure as a result.
The group, valued at R143bn on the JSE, said on Thursday it continues to labour under a restrictive rail system. CEO Mpumi Zikalala said in a statement “given the uncertainty faced as a result of the logistics challenges”, it decided to defer “noncritical” capex of R2bn...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now