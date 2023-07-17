Companies / Mining

Anglo American Platinum warns profit could plunge after price slide

Lower sales and a drop in rhodium and palladium bills hurt the group

17 July 2023 - 07:55
Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER
Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

Precious metals group Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has warned that its headline earnings per share (Heps), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, could fall by up to three-quarters when it releases its interim results next week.

The company, valued at about R244.1bn, on the JSE, said in a trading statement this follows lower revenue after a drop in the average platinum group metal (PGM) basket price compared with six months to end-June 2022.

The main contributors were lower rhodium and palladium prices in US dollar, declining 47% and 29%, respectively.

“The weakening rand/dollar exchange rate partially mitigated the dollar price impact on the overall rand basket price, which decreased 15% against the period ended June 30 2022,” the company added.

Amplats thus expects Heps to be down 65%-75% year on year to 2,544c-3,569c, and earnings per share by a similar margin to 2,506c-3,531c.

Sales volumes also contracted, decreasing 12% year on year due to lower refined production after Amplats’ Polokwane smelter needed to ramp up in January after its rebuild.

Annual maintenance and Eskom’s load-curtailment also hampered production, resulting in about 66,400 PGM ounces in deferred production.

“Continued inflationary pressure and exchange rate volatility have also led to higher mining and processing costs. Costs incurred in purchasing of concentrate decreased compared with the first half of 2022 due to lower prices and volumes,” the company added.

Business Day reported in April that Amplats posted a 13% drop year on year in PGM output in its first quarter to 626,000oz.

Amplats expects to release its interim results on July 24.

With Andries Mahlangu

gousn@businesslive.co.za

Glencore and Amplats join SA’s government in R27bn water plan

The two companies are among firms attempting to secure half of that amount in financing by the end of 2023
News
2 days ago

JSE-listed miners take hit amid global growth jitters

Counters such as Amplats and Implats lost almost a fifth of their market value last week
Companies
3 weeks ago

Amplats production falls 13% but it maintains its full-year guidance

Power cuts and plant downtime cut miner’s first-quarter refined PGM output from 718,500oz to 626,000oz
Companies
2 months ago

Outgoing Amplats CEO sets sights on leading a global mining company

Natascha Viljoen denies ‘issues’ in South Africa behind her move to US company
Business
4 months ago

Natascha Viljoen grabs a golden opportunity at Newmont

Timing is everything, and her impending departure from Amplats is unsettling given the host of challenges the PGM miner faces
Money & Investing
4 months ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Richemont shares slump on unforeseen Americas ...
News
2.
Swatch sues Malaysian govt for seizing Pride ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
William Mzimba bows out at Vodacom Business
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Primark trademarks in SA attached as supply ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Business rescue practitioners believe Rebosis ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Tharisa flags lower production

Companies / Mining

Now for the hard part: can Implats and Northam get along?

Money & Investing

Sibanye wields the axe in Australia

Companies / Mining

WATCH: Digging into the new De Beers-Botswana deal

Companies / Mining

Numsa threatens shutdown at Bell’s Richards Bay plant

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.