Anglo American Platinum warns profit could plunge after price slide
Lower sales and a drop in rhodium and palladium bills hurt the group
17 July 2023 - 07:55
Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER
Precious metals group Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has warned that its headline earnings per share (Heps), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, could fall by up to three-quarters when it releases its interim results next week.
The company, valued at about R244.1bn, on the JSE, said in a trading statement this follows lower revenue after a drop in the average platinum group metal (PGM) basket price compared with six months to end-June 2022.
The main contributors were lower rhodium and palladium prices in US dollar, declining 47% and 29%, respectively.
“The weakening rand/dollar exchange rate partially mitigated the dollar price impact on the overall rand basket price, which decreased 15% against the period ended June 30 2022,” the company added.
Amplats thus expects Heps to be down 65%-75% year on year to 2,544c-3,569c, and earnings per share by a similar margin to 2,506c-3,531c.
Sales volumes also contracted, decreasing 12% year on year due to lower refined production after Amplats’ Polokwane smelter needed to ramp up in January after its rebuild.
Annual maintenance and Eskom’s load-curtailment also hampered production, resulting in about 66,400 PGM ounces in deferred production.
“Continued inflationary pressure and exchange rate volatility have also led to higher mining and processing costs. Costs incurred in purchasing of concentrate decreased compared with the first half of 2022 due to lower prices and volumes,” the company added.
Business Day reported in April that Amplats posted a 13% drop year on year in PGM output in its first quarter to 626,000oz.
Amplats expects to release its interim results on July 24.
With Andries Mahlangu
gousn@businesslive.co.za
