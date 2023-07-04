Copper 360 share price jumps after metallurgical tests
The company says the concentrate grade was ‘greater than 48% after one cleaning step’, while the norm is 25%
04 July 2023 - 12:52
Metallurgical tests have exceeded the expectations of emerging miner Copper 360, after confirming high copper recovery and concentrate grade from its Rietberg copper mine drill core in the Northern Cape.
The company, valued at about R2.7bn on the JSE, said the “net result [is] that more copper with less energy and less concentrate mass per higher copper concentration will be recovered, which will directly impact the bottom line of the new processing plant being built in a very positive way”...
