Salungano rocked by mass board resignations

Market focus remains on inflation, more interest rate hikes and global recession as the second half of the year begins
Nike sits on $8.5bn mountain of unsold stock with its share price down 37% from its peak in November 2020
After six months of 2023, the aggregate market for all vehicles was 265,824 — 4.8% ahead of the 253,540 in June 2022
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee
Canal+ now owns the largest chunk of MultiChoice after aggressively buying up shares since 2020
Business Day TV speaks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Paul Rowett, co-founder and CEO of Toco
It was the best half-year for billionaires since the back half of 2020, when the economy rebounded from a Covid-induced slump.
Racers and managers decry the failure to police limits in ‘most technological of sports’
Limited-edition Benz is blinged-up and costs R4.7m
Junior miner Salungano’s share price fell more than 20% following the resignation of three board members, just days after the group said it would delay the publication of its financial results for the year ended March.
The group’s share price tanked 21% to 90c on Monday after the announcement that three members of the key audit, risk and compliance committee have thrown in the towel.
Salungano, formerly Wescoal, said Andile Mabizela, Nomavuso Mnxasana and Nonzukiso Siyotula have resigned from the board with immediate effect.
Mabizela also chaired the social and ethics committee, while Mnxasana headed the remuneration committee and was a member of the nomination committee.
Siyotula, the group’s lead independent director, chaired the audit, risk and compliance committee and sat on the remuneration, nomination and project and investment committees,
The group said the resignations came into effect on Friday.
“The board would like to extend its appreciation to Mr Mabizela, Ms Mnxasana and Ms Siyotula for their valuable contributions ... and wishes them well in their respective future endeavours,” the company said.
“The board has commenced a process of identifying suitable replacements and shareholders will be advised as soon as such appointments have been made and an update to the board committees will be communicated once these appointments have been finalised.”
Salungano’s board is chaired by Humphrey Mathe. The resignations mean that the board is now dominated by executive directors in the form of group CEO Robinson Ramaite, CFO Kabela Maroga and CEO of mining Thivha Tshithavhane.
The remaining nonexecutive directors comprise Cecil Maswanganyi and Eric Mzimela.
The resignations coincide with the group’s announcement on Friday that it will delay the publication of its financial results for the year ended March.
“Shareholders are hereby advised that due to an unforeseen delay in the finalisation of the audit process, specifically relating to the finalisation of its funding refinancing agreements as referred to in the interim results for the six months ended September 30 2022 released on December 9 2022, Salungano unfortunately has to delay the publication of the company’s financial results for the year ended March 31 2023,” the company said on Friday.
The group in its six months ended September results said it will start engaging financial institutions over the next six months to “secure long-term funding of between R350m and R450m.”
“The current forecast cash flows reflect that the business will be able to settle all debt should it be unable to refinance the debt on an unleveraged balance sheet. To mitigate the pressure on the business, it is critical to secure the finance and for the operations to generate the forecasted cashflows,” it said at the time.
As at September 30 2022, the company’s assets exceeded total liabilities by R732m.
The group’s subsidiary Arnot OpCo was placed into business rescue in October after months of financial distress and boardroom deadlocks.
Salungano has a 50% stake in Arnot Opco through its subsidiary Wescoal Mining,
The mine supplies coal to Eskom’s Arnot power station. The Arnot mine was previously owned by Exxaro. The other 50% of the mine is owned by former and current workers. This ownership structure has seen the workers and Wescoal Mining representatives on the board reach a deadlock on many issues, leading to a paralysis.
A 2022 report by SizweNtsalubaGobodo (SNG) Grant Thornton showed that no sooner had Arnot Opco risen from the ashes, a feeding frenzy took root at the company, with procurement processes flouted.
SNG Grant Thornton’s findings were scathing on the company’s executives, some of whom were found to have unduly benefited from the shift allowances system.
The probe also found that executives entered into contracts without the requisite board approvals and some service providers commenced work/services without valid contracts.khumalok@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Salungano rocked by mass board resignations
Three members of the audit and risk committee resign just days after the group said it would delay the publication of financial results
Junior miner Salungano’s share price fell more than 20% following the resignation of three board members, just days after the group said it would delay the publication of its financial results for the year ended March.
The group’s share price tanked 21% to 90c on Monday after the announcement that three members of the key audit, risk and compliance committee have thrown in the towel.
Salungano, formerly Wescoal, said Andile Mabizela, Nomavuso Mnxasana and Nonzukiso Siyotula have resigned from the board with immediate effect.
Mabizela also chaired the social and ethics committee, while Mnxasana headed the remuneration committee and was a member of the nomination committee.
Siyotula, the group’s lead independent director, chaired the audit, risk and compliance committee and sat on the remuneration, nomination and project and investment committees,
The group said the resignations came into effect on Friday.
“The board would like to extend its appreciation to Mr Mabizela, Ms Mnxasana and Ms Siyotula for their valuable contributions ... and wishes them well in their respective future endeavours,” the company said.
“The board has commenced a process of identifying suitable replacements and shareholders will be advised as soon as such appointments have been made and an update to the board committees will be communicated once these appointments have been finalised.”
Salungano’s board is chaired by Humphrey Mathe. The resignations mean that the board is now dominated by executive directors in the form of group CEO Robinson Ramaite, CFO Kabela Maroga and CEO of mining Thivha Tshithavhane.
The remaining nonexecutive directors comprise Cecil Maswanganyi and Eric Mzimela.
The resignations coincide with the group’s announcement on Friday that it will delay the publication of its financial results for the year ended March.
“Shareholders are hereby advised that due to an unforeseen delay in the finalisation of the audit process, specifically relating to the finalisation of its funding refinancing agreements as referred to in the interim results for the six months ended September 30 2022 released on December 9 2022, Salungano unfortunately has to delay the publication of the company’s financial results for the year ended March 31 2023,” the company said on Friday.
The group in its six months ended September results said it will start engaging financial institutions over the next six months to “secure long-term funding of between R350m and R450m.”
“The current forecast cash flows reflect that the business will be able to settle all debt should it be unable to refinance the debt on an unleveraged balance sheet. To mitigate the pressure on the business, it is critical to secure the finance and for the operations to generate the forecasted cashflows,” it said at the time.
As at September 30 2022, the company’s assets exceeded total liabilities by R732m.
The group’s subsidiary Arnot OpCo was placed into business rescue in October after months of financial distress and boardroom deadlocks.
Salungano has a 50% stake in Arnot Opco through its subsidiary Wescoal Mining,
The mine supplies coal to Eskom’s Arnot power station. The Arnot mine was previously owned by Exxaro. The other 50% of the mine is owned by former and current workers. This ownership structure has seen the workers and Wescoal Mining representatives on the board reach a deadlock on many issues, leading to a paralysis.
A 2022 report by SizweNtsalubaGobodo (SNG) Grant Thornton showed that no sooner had Arnot Opco risen from the ashes, a feeding frenzy took root at the company, with procurement processes flouted.
SNG Grant Thornton’s findings were scathing on the company’s executives, some of whom were found to have unduly benefited from the shift allowances system.
The probe also found that executives entered into contracts without the requisite board approvals and some service providers commenced work/services without valid contracts.
khumalok@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Q&A: It’s a long-term game, says Copper 360 CEO
WATCH: Sustainability in SA’s mining sector in focus
Mining waste: A new green energy source?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.